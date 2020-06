Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bed / 1 bath home just minutes from downtown Austin! Fresh paint inside and out! All hard floors, gas range, large storage/utility room with laundry connections. Expansive lot with large deck and fenced rear yard. Convenient location, close to shopping and restaurants in Cherrywood and Mueller. Walking distance to Bartholomew Park, Pecan Springs Park and Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt. Pet Friendly! Small-medium dogs only.