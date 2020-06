Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated energy-efficient home within walking distance to Patton Elementary! Bright kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master bath features an updated frameless glass shower and walk-in closet. A screened-in large back patio leads to a spacious backyard. One mile to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Costco, Kerbey Lane Cafe, multiple gyms, plus the brand new Baylor Scott and White hospital. Easy access to Highway 290 for a speedy commute to downtown or airport!