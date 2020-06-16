5454 Burnet Road

Amenities
You've got a unique sense for taste. For every wine you drink, you can determine which region of rural France it came from, when the wine was made, what the temperature was like, and even the inclination of the ground in which each grape was harvested. You can scope that plain red painting at that innocuous garage sale down the road, and realize it's none other than Anna's Light by Barnett Newman, worth a cool $105.7 million.
You even know which German 17th century classical composer was the inspiration for that unusually catchy elevator music. But most importantly, you can tell that this specific apartment is the one which is worthy of your sharp sense of style.
Apartment Amenities
9' Ceilings
Air Conditioner
Built in Bookshelf
Built-In Computer Desks
Cable Ready
Custom Wood Cabinets
Desk
Dishwasher
Disposal
Dual Sinks
Large Closets
Linen Shelves
Microwave
Pendant and Track Lighting
Programmable Thermostats
Quartz Countertops in Kitchens and Baths
Refrigerator
Spa Inspired Baths with Framed Mirrors and Soaking Tubs
Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
W/D Hookup
Community Amenities
BBQ/Picnic Area
Bike Racks
Business Center
Clubhouse
Courtyard
Elevator
Fitness Center
Free Weights
Garage
High Speed Internet
Package Receiving
Pool
Public Transportation
Recycling
Short Term Lease
Sky Lounge