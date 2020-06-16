All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

5454 Burnet Road

5454 Burnet Road · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5454 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You've got a unique sense for taste. For every wine you drink, you can determine which region of rural France it came from, when the wine was made, what the temperature was like, and even the inclination of the ground in which each grape was harvested. You can scope that plain red painting at that innocuous garage sale down the road, and realize it's none other than Anna's Light by Barnett Newman, worth a cool $105.7 million.

You even know which German 17th century classical composer was the inspiration for that unusually catchy elevator music. But most importantly, you can tell that this specific apartment is the one which is worthy of your sharp sense of style.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

9' Ceilings

Air Conditioner

Built in Bookshelf

Built-In Computer Desks

Cable Ready

Custom Wood Cabinets

Desk

Dishwasher

Disposal

Dual Sinks

Large Closets

Linen Shelves

Microwave

Pendant and Track Lighting

Programmable Thermostats

Quartz Countertops in Kitchens and Baths

Refrigerator

Spa Inspired Baths with Framed Mirrors and Soaking Tubs

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

W/D Hookup

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

BBQ/Picnic Area

Bike Racks

Business Center

Clubhouse

Courtyard

Elevator

Fitness Center

Free Weights

Garage

High Speed Internet

Package Receiving

Pool

Public Transportation

Recycling

Short Term Lease

Sky Lounge

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5454 Burnet Road have any available units?
5454 Burnet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5454 Burnet Road have?
Some of 5454 Burnet Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5454 Burnet Road currently offering any rent specials?
5454 Burnet Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5454 Burnet Road pet-friendly?
No, 5454 Burnet Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5454 Burnet Road offer parking?
Yes, 5454 Burnet Road does offer parking.
Does 5454 Burnet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5454 Burnet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5454 Burnet Road have a pool?
Yes, 5454 Burnet Road has a pool.
Does 5454 Burnet Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5454 Burnet Road has accessible units.
Does 5454 Burnet Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5454 Burnet Road has units with dishwashers.
