5209 Avenue H Available 03/18/19 2/1 Hyde Park Bungalow! - Charming, classic, light and bright Hyde Park Bungalow, available for Mid-March! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and bars on North Loop. House has huge yard and side lot. Two bedroom home with great closet space! Larger closets than other homes in the area! Washer, dryer, and portable dishwasher as-is. Home has outdoor shed for storage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4396637)