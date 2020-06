Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Austin's sought after 78704. Tile flooring through out the main living areas & new carpet in the spacious bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Huge backyard with a patio & mature oak trees plus a storage shed! Conveniently located between 1st St & Congress Ave for easy access to downtown Austin.



(RLNE4934246)