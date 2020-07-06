4908 Globe Mallow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new four bedroom in need of renters! Enjoy a touch of class in this gorgeous home! For starters, it has great curb appeal. Inside you'll find a nice livingroom with ceramic tile flooring and lots of windows providing natural lighting. The lovely kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. The bedrooms are well sized. The master bathroom boasts separate vanities, a large closet, a garden tub and separate shower. Out back you will find a covered back patio and a lovely yard. Be the first renter to enjoy this amazing home! Give us a call to schedule your showing today!

$250 non-refundable pet fee & $25 pet rent per pet- 2 pets max.

Property is electric and gas