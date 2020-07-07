4600 West Guadalupe

Amenities

These upscale apartment homes are part of an impressive 22-acre mixed-use community, a truly unique, luxurious and convenient way of living! Right onsite you'll find over 120,000 square feet of retail, commercial, restaurant establishments; and a new city park complete with a jogging trail winding around a peaceful pond.



Enjoy the great combination of a traditional flat with touches of an urban loft in each apartment home. The interiors are simply stunning and feature gourmet kitchens with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a microwave and wood floors. You'll have a full-size washer and dryer, deep-soaking tubs and plenty of storage space.



Community perks include a parking garage, billiards room, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, swimming pool and Jacuzzi! True luxury here at a price you can afford!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.