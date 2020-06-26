4538 Duval St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You wont want to miss this incredible 1936 Hyde Park Cottage! Hardwood floors throughout! An abundance of windows surround the property, flooding the home with natural light! Office room just off the living room! Large bedrooms, master includes back door access to a stunning covered/fully screened-in back porch! Gorgeous backyard with bonus storage shed! Large Kitchen includes plenty of counter space, all the cabinet space you could want and Breakfast nook! Experience Hyde Park living in this beautiful and well taken care of Cottage!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Hyde Park

YEAR BUILT: 1936



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Hyde Park Neighborhood!

- Hardwood Flooring!

- Natural Light throughout!

- Covered Screen-in back porch!

- Spacious Kitchen!

- Fireplace!

- Office space!

- Fully fenced in private back yard!

- Storage shed!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Hardwood Floor, Office/Den, Deck or Patio, Breakfast Nook, Fenced Yard (Full), Central Air, W/D In Unit, Screened-in Porch