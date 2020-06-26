All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4538 Duval St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4538 Duval St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:13 PM

4538 Duval St

4538 Duval Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4538 Duval Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You wont want to miss this incredible 1936 Hyde Park Cottage! Hardwood floors throughout! An abundance of windows surround the property, flooding the home with natural light! Office room just off the living room! Large bedrooms, master includes back door access to a stunning covered/fully screened-in back porch! Gorgeous backyard with bonus storage shed! Large Kitchen includes plenty of counter space, all the cabinet space you could want and Breakfast nook! Experience Hyde Park living in this beautiful and well taken care of Cottage!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Hyde Park
YEAR BUILT: 1936

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Hyde Park Neighborhood!
- Hardwood Flooring!
- Natural Light throughout!
- Covered Screen-in back porch!
- Spacious Kitchen!
- Fireplace!
- Office space!
- Fully fenced in private back yard!
- Storage shed!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Hardwood Floor, Office/Den, Deck or Patio, Breakfast Nook, Fenced Yard (Full), Central Air, W/D In Unit, Screened-in Porch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4538 Duval St have any available units?
4538 Duval St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4538 Duval St have?
Some of 4538 Duval St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4538 Duval St currently offering any rent specials?
4538 Duval St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 Duval St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4538 Duval St is pet friendly.
Does 4538 Duval St offer parking?
Yes, 4538 Duval St offers parking.
Does 4538 Duval St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4538 Duval St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 Duval St have a pool?
No, 4538 Duval St does not have a pool.
Does 4538 Duval St have accessible units?
No, 4538 Duval St does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 Duval St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4538 Duval St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
The District at Soco
501 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street
Austin, TX 78705
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin