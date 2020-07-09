All apartments in Austin
Location

4015 Speedway, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT with 14+ month lease! Rent includes water, trash, & common area maintenance! - ** $500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT with 14+ month lease!** Awesome quiet complex in historic Hyde Park District located on both UT & Metro lines. Nice Vinyl Wood Plank flooring & interior paint updated. All appliances included & maintained by local owner. Convenient to dining, shopping, medical, multiple road connections and more. Very livable floor plan for roommates; limit of 1 pet is firm. Rent includes water, trash, & common area maintenance. To view all of our available rental properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE5073744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Speedway 4 have any available units?
4015 Speedway 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Speedway 4 have?
Some of 4015 Speedway 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Speedway 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Speedway 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Speedway 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 Speedway 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4015 Speedway 4 offer parking?
No, 4015 Speedway 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Speedway 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Speedway 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Speedway 4 have a pool?
No, 4015 Speedway 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Speedway 4 have accessible units?
No, 4015 Speedway 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Speedway 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Speedway 4 has units with dishwashers.

