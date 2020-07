Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This completely remodeled home features over $100K in upgrades with an open and connected floor plan. Located just minutes from the Domain and Apple Campus. Situated in the beautiful neighborhood of Milwood, with exemplary schools & zoned to Anderson HS. Beautiful 0.24 acre lot graced by gorgeous oak trees, with a 500 sqft covered back patio; perfect for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining. No HOA. BONUS for EV drivers, garage features a charging outlet for EV's!



