Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a rare opportunity to live in a stylish, remodeled Hyde Park bungalow overlooking the historic Hancock Golf course. The house is being rented fully furnished, and all the tenant has to do is show up with your suit case and move right in. You are greeted by a wonderful front porch with panoramic golf course views. The interior has a bright remodeled interior, with quality furnishings. The location is exceptional, and so close to downtown, UT, and Duval Street shops and eateries.