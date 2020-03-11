All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 21 2019 at 1:53 AM

3801 Red River Street

3801 Red River Street · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1937 Hyde Park home on corner lot nestled among the trees with hardwood floors, archways, mock fireplace, lattice shutters and other original decorative features, updated kitchen, formal dining room, and lovely backyard with patio and off-street parking. Washer/dryer connections. Lawn care included. Two blocks to I-35, convenient to UT, downtown and north Austin. Up to 2 pets welcome.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Lease length 12–24 months, negotiable.
Security deposit $2200. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Red River Street have any available units?
3801 Red River Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Red River Street have?
Some of 3801 Red River Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Red River Street currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Red River Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Red River Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Red River Street is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Red River Street offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Red River Street offers parking.
Does 3801 Red River Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Red River Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Red River Street have a pool?
No, 3801 Red River Street does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Red River Street have accessible units?
No, 3801 Red River Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Red River Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Red River Street does not have units with dishwashers.
