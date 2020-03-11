3801 Red River Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 1937 Hyde Park home on corner lot nestled among the trees with hardwood floors, archways, mock fireplace, lattice shutters and other original decorative features, updated kitchen, formal dining room, and lovely backyard with patio and off-street parking. Washer/dryer connections. Lawn care included. Two blocks to I-35, convenient to UT, downtown and north Austin. Up to 2 pets welcome.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Lease length 12–24 months, negotiable.

Security deposit $2200. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



