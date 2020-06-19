3418 Pinnacle Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Thoroughly remodeled with modern finishes and immaculate attention to detail. Functional floor plan ideal for entertaining. Composite deck overlooks large private back yard and woods beyond. Secluded master retreat features double granite vanity, huge walk-in shower, and generous closet. Convenient location walking distance to Eanes ISD schools, shopping, and dining. Only 10 minutes to downtown and 15 minutes to the airport. New roof and kitchen cabinets in 2015. Most other updates in 2012-13.