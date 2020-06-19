All apartments in Austin
3418 Pinnacle Dr.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:10 AM

3418 Pinnacle Dr.

3418 Pinnacle Road · (512) 650-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3418 Pinnacle Road, Austin, TX 78746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
House- Thoroughly remodeled with modern finishes and immaculate attention to detail. Functional floor plan ideal for entertaining. Composite deck overlooks large private back yard and woods beyond. Secluded master retreat features double granite vanity, huge walk-in shower, and generous closet. Convenient location walking distance to Eanes ISD schools, shopping, and dining. Only 10 minutes to downtown and 15 minutes to the airport. New roof and kitchen cabinets in 2015.
Thoroughly remodeled with modern finishes and immaculate attention to detail. Functional floor plan ideal for entertaining. Composite deck overlooks large private back yard and woods beyond. Secluded master retreat features double granite vanity, huge walk-in shower, and generous closet. Convenient location walking distance to Eanes ISD schools, shopping, and dining. Only 10 minutes to downtown and 15 minutes to the airport. New roof and kitchen cabinets in 2015. Most other updates in 2012-13.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Pinnacle Dr. have any available units?
3418 Pinnacle Dr. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Pinnacle Dr. have?
Some of 3418 Pinnacle Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Pinnacle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Pinnacle Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Pinnacle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 Pinnacle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3418 Pinnacle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Pinnacle Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3418 Pinnacle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Pinnacle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Pinnacle Dr. have a pool?
No, 3418 Pinnacle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Pinnacle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3418 Pinnacle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Pinnacle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 Pinnacle Dr. has units with dishwashers.
