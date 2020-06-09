3401 W PARMER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Come home to this dynamite community in the heart of thriving North Austin. The amenities are incredible and include a Wi-Fi coffee bar, two resort-style swimming pools, a 24/7 fitness center, exclusive dog park, picnic area with BBQ grills, resident activities and a playscape. Some of the fabulous interior features to look forward to include vaulted ceilings, a microwave, ceiling fans, an intrusion alarm, a roman garden tub, crown molding, full-size washer and dryer connections and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.