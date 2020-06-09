All apartments in Austin
3401 W PARMER LANE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

3401 W PARMER LANE

3401 West Parmer Lane · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Austin
Location

3401 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78727

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$963

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Come home to this dynamite community in the heart of thriving North Austin. The amenities are incredible and include a Wi-Fi coffee bar, two resort-style swimming pools, a 24/7 fitness center, exclusive dog park, picnic area with BBQ grills, resident activities and a playscape. Some of the fabulous interior features to look forward to include vaulted ceilings, a microwave, ceiling fans, an intrusion alarm, a roman garden tub, crown molding, full-size washer and dryer connections and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 W PARMER LANE have any available units?
3401 W PARMER LANE has a unit available for $963 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 W PARMER LANE have?
Some of 3401 W PARMER LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 W PARMER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3401 W PARMER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 W PARMER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 W PARMER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3401 W PARMER LANE offer parking?
No, 3401 W PARMER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3401 W PARMER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 W PARMER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 W PARMER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3401 W PARMER LANE has a pool.
Does 3401 W PARMER LANE have accessible units?
No, 3401 W PARMER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 W PARMER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 W PARMER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
