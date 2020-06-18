All apartments in Austin
3209 Esperanza Crossing
3209 Esperanza Crossing

3209 Esperanza Crossing · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3209 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Everyone thought that idea was crazy. "What do you mean we're going to sell exorbitantly priced marble statues of house cats?! We're an enterprise software company!" Your colleagues thought you'd gone mad, and investors were close to pulling the plug. But nobody has your vision or stomach for bold business ventures. 

But that's why you're CEO. That's why you make the big bucks. Since your dramatic pivot, sales have increased 1337% in 9 months. Customer retention has reached 99%. Employees have voted your company "Best Place to Work 2017" You're now on the cover of that magazine everyone reads, and you've been invited to speak at that conference with all those people. Most importantly, you've moved into this swanky apartment, where you can confidently bask in glory.  

 ___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

10' to 13' ceilings

USB charging outlets

Bookcase or computer desk built-in

Wood style plank flooring

Urban mud room

Oversized walk-in closet with motion sensory light feature

Matte finish large porcelain tile floor in bathroom

Washer and dryer provided

Urban architecture with stoop entry, private balcony or screened porch

Two color schemes, The Esperanza and The Burnett

BRILLIANT GOURMET KITCHENS WITH EXQUISITE FINISHES

Three-CM slab granite with under mount farmhouse sink

Decorative glass tile backsplash

Stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave

Up to 25cb side-by-side refrigerator with door front dispensers

Kitchen islands with custom pot/pan storage and recyclables

Dramatic wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting

Satin brushed steel fixtures

 ___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

17,000 square feet of exceptional shared spaces and places

Sidewalk internet café

Wi-Fi hot spot

Views of the infinity pool deck and urban scene

Open-air kitchen and entertainment areas

Outdoor media lounge

Sirius/XM radio

Pursuing the Austin Energy Green Building Two Star Rating

Bike parking and secured storage

Bike fixation station

Trash and recycle chutes

Four electric car charging stations

High efficiency plumbing and air conditioning

Energy Star appliances 

Low VOC interior paints and coatings

Native and adapted landscape

Smart technology irrigation

Integrated pest control management

Public transportation nearby

High quality, double-glazed, low energy, operable windows

Energy efficient, digitally programmable thermostats

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Esperanza Crossing have any available units?
3209 Esperanza Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Esperanza Crossing have?
Some of 3209 Esperanza Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Esperanza Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Esperanza Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Esperanza Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Esperanza Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Esperanza Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Esperanza Crossing does offer parking.
Does 3209 Esperanza Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 Esperanza Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Esperanza Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 3209 Esperanza Crossing has a pool.
Does 3209 Esperanza Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, 3209 Esperanza Crossing has accessible units.
Does 3209 Esperanza Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Esperanza Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
