Beautiful mid-century 3 bedroom 2 bath, newly renovated home near Mueller area in Central Austin. Gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors and new high-end carpet. Less than 5 miles from University of Texas and Downtown Austin. Only one mile from Austins best HEB grocery store and Mueller area bars, restaurants, movie theatre and Thinkery Science Museum. I cant express how convenient this location is to everything Central and North of downtown + a very well maintained home! Fully furnished!