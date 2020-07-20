302 Lago Verde Road

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Charming and Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bathroom cottage located on over a half acre of land surrounded by the Balcones Canyonland Preserve just five minutes away from the center of Lakeway. PRIVATE deeded access to the Colorado River (Lake Austin) only a few steps away. Nicely renovated with neutral colors for you to make your own. Family room features cozy stone fireplace while the kitchen offers everything you need to make perfect home cooked meals. Bright & clean with tile & concrete flooring & skylights. Bathroom newly renovated. Upstairs loft is the perfect retreat and ideal for home office. Fenced yard & deck for outdoor living. Yard maintenance included. Share in this exclusive and reclusive subdivision, covered with beautiful Oak and Pecan trees, while having all of the near-by conveniences of Lakeway life. A one-of-a-kind find!

