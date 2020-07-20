All apartments in Austin
Location

302 Lago Verde Dr, Austin, TX 78734

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming and Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bathroom cottage located on over a half acre of land surrounded by the Balcones Canyonland Preserve just five minutes away from the center of Lakeway. PRIVATE deeded access to the Colorado River (Lake Austin) only a few steps away. Nicely renovated with neutral colors for you to make your own. Family room features cozy stone fireplace while the kitchen offers everything you need to make perfect home cooked meals. Bright & clean with tile & concrete flooring & skylights. Bathroom newly renovated. Upstairs loft is the perfect retreat and ideal for home office. Fenced yard & deck for outdoor living. Yard maintenance included. Share in this exclusive and reclusive subdivision, covered with beautiful Oak and Pecan trees, while having all of the near-by conveniences of Lakeway life. A one-of-a-kind find!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Lago Verde Road have any available units?
302 Lago Verde Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 302 Lago Verde Road currently offering any rent specials?
302 Lago Verde Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Lago Verde Road pet-friendly?
No, 302 Lago Verde Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 302 Lago Verde Road offer parking?
No, 302 Lago Verde Road does not offer parking.
Does 302 Lago Verde Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Lago Verde Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Lago Verde Road have a pool?
No, 302 Lago Verde Road does not have a pool.
Does 302 Lago Verde Road have accessible units?
No, 302 Lago Verde Road does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Lago Verde Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Lago Verde Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Lago Verde Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Lago Verde Road does not have units with air conditioning.
