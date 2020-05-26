3010 E. 3rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come home to desirable East Austin! This property has it all and ready for its new tenants! Updated kitchen includes concrete counter-tops, concrete center island, and Stainless Steel Appliances! Tile flooring throughout all main living areas and Kitchen! Good sized bedrooms with plenty of natural light! Great sized private fully fenced in backyard!



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/H2CVVZDtadg **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1997



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin

- Easy access to all that East Austin has to offer - shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers

- Hard surface floors everywhere - NO CARPET

- Concrete counters stainless appliance

- Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant

- Large master suite with walk-in closet

- Private backyard with nice patio for entertaining



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (1car), Hardwood Floor, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet