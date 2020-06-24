2903 Allison Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, furnished, 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with quick access to Downtown and the Lady Bird Lake. Large, fully fenced back yard with covered porch. Spacious bonus room perfect for office or fourth bedroom. Plenty of windows providing an abundance of natural light. Large master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. New gas cooktop. Double door stainless steel refrigerator. stained concrete floors. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Pet friendly. Washer/dryer included.
Beautiful, furnished, 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with quick access to Downtown and the Lady Bird Lake. Large, fully fenced back yard with covered porch. Spacious bonus room perfect for office or fourth bedroom. Plenty of windows providing an abundance of natural light. Large master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. New gas cooktop. Double door stainless steel refrigerator. stained concrete floors. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Pet friendly. Washer/dryer included.