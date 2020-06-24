All apartments in Austin
2903 Allison Drive

2903 Allison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Allison Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful, furnished, 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with quick access to Downtown and the Lady Bird Lake. Large, fully fenced back yard with covered porch. Spacious bonus room perfect for office or fourth bedroom. Plenty of windows providing an abundance of natural light. Large master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. New gas cooktop. Double door stainless steel refrigerator. stained concrete floors. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Pet friendly. Washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Allison Drive have any available units?
2903 Allison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Allison Drive have?
Some of 2903 Allison Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Allison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Allison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Allison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 Allison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2903 Allison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Allison Drive offers parking.
Does 2903 Allison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 Allison Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Allison Drive have a pool?
No, 2903 Allison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Allison Drive have accessible units?
No, 2903 Allison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Allison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Allison Drive has units with dishwashers.
