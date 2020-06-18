2843 E Martin Luther King Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Tired of back pain? Looking to get rich quick? Get that 10 pack abs? (6 pack is so last yeas) Looking to attract the super model partner of your dreams from those movies you like? Well, I'm hear to tell you that it's statistically probably that none of this will happen..



Unless...you get a sweet new East Austin apartment. Really. Sophisticated non paid off scientists that wear white coats have concluded that this specific apartment will make all of your infomercial like dreams come true. I know, turn down your critical thinking process and your brain and come check out this new wonderful apartment in East Austin of your dreams.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Impressive collection of studios, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes



Chef kitchens with peninsulas or islands, contemporary cabinetry, and exceptional quartz countertops



Two designer selected color schemes



Luxe stainless steel appliances to include French Door refrigerators



Designer lighting fixtures to include artisanal pendant lighting, contemporary track lighting, and modern ceiling fans with light kits



Washer and dryer provided in every home



Generous walk-in closets with additional onsite storage options



Glass walk-in showers



Nest thermostats



High-speed, fiber optic wired home



Energy efficiency: Central water heater + car charging



Sleek wood-style flooring



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Spacious poolscape consists of three pools, outdoor kitchen and TV lounge



12,000 s.f. for club room, Retro Game Lounge and private work spaces



Social Dining and Bar Area



Fitness and conditioning center with Fitness on Demand and separate yoga/pilates studio



TV lounge and dining room - perfect for entertaining



Off leash dog park



24-Hour package delivery lockers



Limited access gates



Private garages



Free WiFi in common areas



Adjacent to the Cap Metro Red-Line Station



Steps from running, biking, and dog walking trails







