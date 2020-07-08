All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2737 S Lamar Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2737 S Lamar Blvd
Last updated November 18 2019 at 2:30 PM

2737 S Lamar Blvd

2737 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2737 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
As you are unpacking your stuff in your sweet new apartment, you uncover something you have not seen in decades. It’s a letter to your future self that you wrote in elementary school. How it lasted all these years, you don’t know (mom probably snuck in in there). The letter reads “Sum day i will gro up and be sooper cool and boojee, and live in a really cool howse with lots of rooms and it will be totally cool, and evryone will wanto be frends with me and ill have the best room ever’.

You first wonder how the hell you passed elementary school with that spelling, and thank goodness you have stifled your tendency of run on sentences. But then you see your new swanky abode and give a thumbs up to yourself for being so on point with your predictions. Didn’t you also write that letter about becoming an eccentrically philanthropic billionaire who lives on a private island?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Designer Lighting Package

Granite Countertops

Large Soaking Tubs

Tile Backsplash

Two-Tone Kitchen Cabinets

Under-Counter Recycling Bins

City Skyline View

One Car Garage

Private Yard

Additional Storage

Kitchen Island And Wood Vinyl Flooring

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Patios Or Balconies

Washer And Dryer Or Connections

9-Foot Ceilings

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Outdoor Grilling Stations

Indoor Bicycle Storage

Controlled Access To Buildings And Parking

Resident Lounge With Coffee Bar

Resident Vegetable/Herb Garden

Fire Pit with Lounge Seating

On-Site Restaurant And Retail

Direct Access To Del Curto Park

Pet Washing Station

Fitness Center

24-Hr. Parcel Pending Locker System

Swimming Pool With Sun Deck

Access To Public Transportation

Recycling Program

__________________

Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating

I am a local Austinite fluent in English, Thai, Tacos, and Apartments. I’m basically a super genius. I have dedicated my super genius powers to helping people like you find amazing places to live in Austin (and where to get the best tacos). My team and I have helped hundreds of people find amazing places to live, and I’d love to do the same for you. Please hit me up! I am completely free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
2737 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 2737 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2737 S Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2737 S Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2737 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2737 S Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 2737 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2737 S Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2737 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 2737 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2737 S Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2737 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
305 Flats
305 35th St
Austin, TX 78705
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin