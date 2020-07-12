/
/
/
johnston terrace
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
462 Apartments for rent in Johnston Terrace, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
66 Units Available
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,350
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1208 sqft
Opening late Summer 2020. Break out of the ordinary and discover east Austin's new urban hotspot.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5500 Steven Creek WAY
5500 Steven Creek Way, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1608 sqft
Modern contemporary updated residence in prime east Austin location, private setting, corner lot, features newer flooring/pint/ceiling fans, updated kitchen, quartz counters, stainless apps, carrera back-splash, large master suit w high ceilings,
Results within 1 mile of Johnston Terrace
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
46 Units Available
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
64 Units Available
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
18 Units Available
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4107 E 12th St 1
4107 East 12th Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1576 sqft
(RLNE5926129)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A
2814 Oak Springs Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1318 sqft
Make this totally remodelled, beautiful, historic house your new home! - Gleaming hardwood floors have been restored to their natural beauty and are enhanced by an open floor plan and cathedral ceilings in the spacious living area.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1005 Muse Ln
1005 Muse Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1005 Muse Lane 78702 Available 08/01/20 Rent: 2700/mo ABP furnished! Month to month available. 2 bedroom + office or flex space. 1.5 baths.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Muse Lane
1000 Muse Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1253 sqft
Highly upgraded w/ top of the line chef's kitchen. w/stunning bath and walk-in shower.Fantastic community with 3 dog parks and a social community center w/ outdoor kitchen and gathering area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B
3000 Govalle Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1374 sqft
3000 Govalle Ave, Unit B Available 08/03/20 3/2.5 in Desirable East Austin! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2814 Garwood ST
2814 Garwood Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1311 sqft
Located in East Austin, this renovated home boasts wood look floors & hard tile, renovated bathrooms & a great kitchen! Close walk to HEB, the park, the library, delicious restaurants & public transportation. Bedrooms are very spacious.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6201 Felix AVE
6201 Felix Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Energy efficient free standing house in great location just two blocks from ACC Riverside Campus.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Saucedo Street
1125 Saucedo Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1125 Saucedo Street in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1144 Gunter Street
1144 Gunter Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1144 Gunter Street in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2706 Halcyon DR
2706 Halcyon Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1253 sqft
Modern 3-story standalone townhome in the heart of east Austin, offers style & comfort with spacious living room, large kitchen, abundant natural light, window treatments, ceiling fans, bonus 3rd room/office/exercise room, attached parking,
Results within 5 miles of Johnston Terrace
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,363
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1134 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
865 sqft
Perfectly situated between lush, tranquil nature and vibrant downtown Austin, these apartments are recently renovated and offer fireplaces, as well as relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly with refreshing pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
43 Units Available
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,640
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located near several of Austin's finest dining establishments. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Community amenities include a business center and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
37 Units Available
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1296 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,375
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
53 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Pressler
507 Pressler St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,566
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1395 sqft
Centrally located community minutes away from Lady Bird Lake. Units feature bamboo flooring and granite countertops. The community has one of the largest pools in the area and a rooftop garden.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,575
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1302 sqft
Walking distance from downtown area and University of Texas. Spacious units have wooden flooring and dedicated corners for computers. Residents get access to a fitness center, coffee bar, and convenient online portal.
