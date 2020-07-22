/
/
/
angus valley
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM
366 Apartments for rent in Angus Valley, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
98 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,074
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
4716 Duval Rd.
4716 Duval Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1143 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4400 Switch Willo Unit#6
4400 Switch Willow Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1292 sqft
Super cute 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in gated community. Close to the Domain for shopping and leisure activities. Each bedroom has a private bathroom, Living room space is massive with vaulted ceilings and access to back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Angus Valley
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
932 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin close to local schools, dining, entertainment and more. Spacious floor plans with nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, A/C and all-electric kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool, b-ball courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
900 sqft
Introducing Melrose Place Apartments—a community where the tranquil neighborhood setting will make you feel at home from the very beginning.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
9 Units Available
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,071
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1146 sqft
Call us today for more information! Mesa Verde boasts a convenience like no other.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
38 Units Available
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1352 sqft
Prime Austin location just minutes from Arboretum Hills Golf Course, and Lakes Austin and Travis. Quarry tile entries, nine-foot ceilings and oversize garden tubs. Landscaped grounds with clubhouse, fitness center and sauna.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
37 Units Available
Milo
3220 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
946 sqft
Milo provides residents with the perfect balance of natural surroundings with cosmopolitan luxuries.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1238 sqft
Situated along FM 734 and close to local shops and amenities. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community includes a pool, a racquetball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1177 sqft
Peaceful community with lakeside running and walking trail, 24-hour gym and pool. Units feature in-home laundry, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with a dog park on premises.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
18 Units Available
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1176 sqft
Luxurious units with washer dryer hookup, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fans. Community offers residents gym, BBQ/grill, basketball court, and pool. Great location in the heart of Austin, TX.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
11 Units Available
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to US-183, Research Boulevard and University of Texas. One- to two-bedroom units include unique features like built-in bookcases and desks. Residents enjoy full use of on-site cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
47 Units Available
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,095
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1124 sqft
Luxury units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to gym, pool and dog-grooming area. Fantastic location in the heart of Austin, close to the Mopac Expressway.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1298 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full-size washer/dryer and intrusion alarms. Community has a resort-style pool, covered outdoor fireplace and bark park.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1293 sqft
Minutes from Domain Shopping Center and Yett Creek Park. Property offers a fully equipped fitness center, swimming pool, entertainment pavilion and many other amenities. Apartments feature formal dining areas, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
35 Units Available
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,247
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1590 sqft
Units come with laundry, private balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Green community with beautiful courtyard. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Car charging for electric vehicles.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
7 Units Available
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1040 sqft
Beautiful setting overlooking Great Hills Country Club in the Arboretum District. Units have private balcony or patio, all-electric kitchen and high ceilings. Luxury community with fitness center, hiking trail and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
18 Units Available
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
981 sqft
This 53-acre community is minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment North Hills Town Center. It has two swimming pools and a fitness center. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and private balconies and patios.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ranchstone Gardens in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1299 sqft
An urban oasis where Austin's charm and style take on a new life. Enjoy the casual elegance of wood-style floors, gourmet kitchens and 9' ceilings, alongside smart and savvy features like USB charging stations.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1360 sqft
Conveniently located off Legendary Drive and FM 734 with easy commuting into downtown Austin. Units feature washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community offers a gym, pool and parking garage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
20 Units Available
Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
990 sqft
Open concept kitchen and floor to ceiling windows. All appliances, washer/dryer hook-up and a real fireplace. Pet friendly, large pool, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
13 Units Available
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
855 sqft
Welcome to the best at Melrose Trail! A newly renovated community in the heart of Austin, Texas. Our prime location puts you in Austin ISD and gives you easy access to fun and entertainment around Travis County.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,340
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1468 sqft
This pet-friendly community has controlled access entry, a media room, gym and garage parking. Lakeline Mall is just a short drive away. Residents enjoy in-unit fireplaces and individual security systems.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TX
Copperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXBrushy Creek, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXHutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX