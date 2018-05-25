Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2605 West 48th Street Available 06/30/20 Desirable 4 Bedroom Available in North Central Austin - Spacious 4 bedroom in desirable Rosedale / North Central Austin location. Open and modern kitchen/living/dining area. Zoned to highly rated Highland Park Elementary School. Minutes from UT and downtown. north Burnett restaurant corridor, Mopac, and Central Market. Quite tree lined street in coveted neighborhood. Fridge, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fans in all rooms.



(RLNE5817622)