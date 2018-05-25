All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2605 West 48th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2605 West 48th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2605 West 48th Street

2605 West 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Allandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2605 West 48th Street, Austin, TX 78731
Allandale

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2605 West 48th Street Available 06/30/20 Desirable 4 Bedroom Available in North Central Austin - Spacious 4 bedroom in desirable Rosedale / North Central Austin location. Open and modern kitchen/living/dining area. Zoned to highly rated Highland Park Elementary School. Minutes from UT and downtown. north Burnett restaurant corridor, Mopac, and Central Market. Quite tree lined street in coveted neighborhood. Fridge, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fans in all rooms.

(RLNE5817622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 West 48th Street have any available units?
2605 West 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 West 48th Street have?
Some of 2605 West 48th Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 West 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2605 West 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 West 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 West 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2605 West 48th Street offer parking?
No, 2605 West 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2605 West 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 West 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 West 48th Street have a pool?
No, 2605 West 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2605 West 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 2605 West 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 West 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 West 48th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin