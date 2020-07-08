2408 E 6th St

Amenities
Lined with unique and bold east Austin street art and modern design, this apartment community offers a mid-rise among eccentricity of East Austin.
There are two distinct styles of floor plans available. These east Austin pet-friendly apartments for rent are open-concept floor plans with well thought out details.
Relax in a newly constructed home with stained concrete or wood-style floors and stunning views of downtown. State-of-the-art amenities provide shared spaces inspired by the city’s unique culture. Hang poolside in a private cabana, admire the view of the city from the skyline terrace, or head down to the ground-level shops and restaurants. Call or text now to schedule a tour!
Located on Austin’s popular Sixth Street, living here places you minutes from dining and entertainment destinations. Check out the East Side Food Park, a food truck yard with international cuisine options for all palates. Whether you’re looking for live music, handcrafted cocktails or the latest up-and-coming comedians, you are walking distance from some of the city’s best nightlife.
Community Amenities:
Paw Spaw
Skyline Terrace
Breezeway Lounge
Electric Charging Stations
Conference Meeting Room
Bike Parking & Repair Center
Courtyard With Grills & Games
Resort Style Pool With Cabanas
Strength & Cardio Gym With Yoga Studio
Clubhouse Parlor With Billiards
Apartment Amenities:
USB Ports
9 Ft Ceilings
Wine Cubbies*
Ceiling Fans with Lights
Stainless Steel Appliances
Full-Size Washers & Dryers*
Undermount Sinks in Kitchen
Front-Control Electric Ranges
Granite or Quartz Countertops
Custom Wood-Framed Mudrooms*
Stained Concrete or Plank Flooring
Side-by-Side Refrigerators with In-Door Ice & Water
Custom Hardwood Cabinetry with Space Racks & Drawers