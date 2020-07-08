All apartments in Austin
2408 E 6th St
2408 E 6th St

2408 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2408 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
yoga
Daily Special Rates and Up to 1 Month FREE!

*Call or text now to schedule a tour*

Lined with unique and bold east Austin street art and modern design, this apartment community offers a mid-rise among eccentricity of East Austin.

There are two distinct styles of floor plans available. These east Austin pet-friendly apartments for rent are open-concept floor plans with well thought out details.

Relax in a newly constructed home with stained concrete or wood-style floors and stunning views of downtown. State-of-the-art amenities provide shared spaces inspired by the city’s unique culture. Hang poolside in a private cabana, admire the view of the city from the skyline terrace, or head down to the ground-level shops and restaurants. Call or text now to schedule a tour!

Located on Austin’s popular Sixth Street, living here places you minutes from dining and entertainment destinations. Check out the East Side Food Park, a food truck yard with international cuisine options for all palates. Whether you’re looking for live music, handcrafted cocktails or the latest up-and-coming comedians, you are walking distance from some of the city’s best nightlife.

Community Amenities:

Close
Paw Spaw
Skyline Terrace
Breezeway Lounge
Electric Charging Stations
Conference Meeting Room
Bike Parking & Repair Center
Courtyard With Grills & Games
Resort Style Pool With Cabanas
Strength & Cardio Gym With Yoga Studio
Clubhouse Parlor With Billiards

Apartment Amenities:

Close
USB Ports
9 Ft Ceilings
Wine Cubbies*
Ceiling Fans with Lights
Stainless Steel Appliances
Full-Size Washers & Dryers*
Undermount Sinks in Kitchen
Front-Control Electric Ranges
Granite or Quartz Countertops
Custom Wood-Framed Mudrooms*
Stained Concrete or Plank Flooring
Side-by-Side Refrigerators with In-Door Ice & Water
Custom Hardwood Cabinetry with Space Racks & Drawers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 E 6th St have any available units?
2408 E 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 E 6th St have?
Some of 2408 E 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
2408 E 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 E 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 E 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 2408 E 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 2408 E 6th St offers parking.
Does 2408 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 E 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 E 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 2408 E 6th St has a pool.
Does 2408 E 6th St have accessible units?
No, 2408 E 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 E 6th St has units with dishwashers.

