2408 E 6th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly yoga

Daily Special Rates and Up to 1 Month FREE!



*Call or text now to schedule a tour*



Lined with unique and bold east Austin street art and modern design, this apartment community offers a mid-rise among eccentricity of East Austin.



There are two distinct styles of floor plans available. These east Austin pet-friendly apartments for rent are open-concept floor plans with well thought out details.



Relax in a newly constructed home with stained concrete or wood-style floors and stunning views of downtown. State-of-the-art amenities provide shared spaces inspired by the city’s unique culture. Hang poolside in a private cabana, admire the view of the city from the skyline terrace, or head down to the ground-level shops and restaurants. Call or text now to schedule a tour!



Located on Austin’s popular Sixth Street, living here places you minutes from dining and entertainment destinations. Check out the East Side Food Park, a food truck yard with international cuisine options for all palates. Whether you’re looking for live music, handcrafted cocktails or the latest up-and-coming comedians, you are walking distance from some of the city’s best nightlife.



Community Amenities:



Close

Paw Spaw

Skyline Terrace

Breezeway Lounge

Electric Charging Stations

Conference Meeting Room

Bike Parking & Repair Center

Courtyard With Grills & Games

Resort Style Pool With Cabanas

Strength & Cardio Gym With Yoga Studio

Clubhouse Parlor With Billiards



Apartment Amenities:



Close

USB Ports

9 Ft Ceilings

Wine Cubbies*

Ceiling Fans with Lights

Stainless Steel Appliances

Full-Size Washers & Dryers*

Undermount Sinks in Kitchen

Front-Control Electric Ranges

Granite or Quartz Countertops

Custom Wood-Framed Mudrooms*

Stained Concrete or Plank Flooring

Side-by-Side Refrigerators with In-Door Ice & Water

Custom Hardwood Cabinetry with Space Racks & Drawers