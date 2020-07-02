2322 Thornton Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ultra Modern 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome. The kitchen features updated dark wood cabinets, SS appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Cozy living area downstairs features a fireplace perfect for relaxing in the evenings. Huge attached garage with tons of storage space, an extra fridge, and automatic garage door openers. Upstairs the home has hardwoods in the common areas and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom also has a fireplace with private balcony access in the room. Master bath features a separate tub and shower, double vanity sink and a walk-in closet. Washer, Dryer and Lawn service are included with the home. Dogs and cats welcome. 2 pet maximum.

