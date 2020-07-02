All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2322 Thornton Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2322 Thornton Rd
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:02 PM

2322 Thornton Rd

2322 Thornton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2322 Thornton Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ultra Modern 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome. The kitchen features updated dark wood cabinets, SS appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Cozy living area downstairs features a fireplace perfect for relaxing in the evenings. Huge attached garage with tons of storage space, an extra fridge, and automatic garage door openers. Upstairs the home has hardwoods in the common areas and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom also has a fireplace with private balcony access in the room. Master bath features a separate tub and shower, double vanity sink and a walk-in closet. Washer, Dryer and Lawn service are included with the home. Dogs and cats welcome. 2 pet maximum.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Thornton Rd have any available units?
2322 Thornton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Thornton Rd have?
Some of 2322 Thornton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Thornton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Thornton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Thornton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Thornton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Thornton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Thornton Rd offers parking.
Does 2322 Thornton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 Thornton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Thornton Rd have a pool?
No, 2322 Thornton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Thornton Rd have accessible units?
No, 2322 Thornton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Thornton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Thornton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin