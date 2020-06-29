All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

2314 Thornton RD

2314 Thornton Road · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Thornton Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning contemporary South Lamar condo w/ a THREE CAR GARAGE just around the corner from ABGB, Loro & more! Open living room, soaring ceilings & an abundance of light abound through this home. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances & lots of counter work space. The loft ideal for an office or additional den & the master suite features a full spa bath, cozy fireplace & private balcony. The only co-joined wall to the adjacent condo is via the third bay garage. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Thornton RD have any available units?
2314 Thornton RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 Thornton RD have?
Some of 2314 Thornton RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Thornton RD currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Thornton RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Thornton RD pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Thornton RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2314 Thornton RD offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Thornton RD offers parking.
Does 2314 Thornton RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Thornton RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Thornton RD have a pool?
No, 2314 Thornton RD does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Thornton RD have accessible units?
No, 2314 Thornton RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Thornton RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 Thornton RD has units with dishwashers.
