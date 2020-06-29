2314 Thornton RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stunning contemporary South Lamar condo w/ a THREE CAR GARAGE just around the corner from ABGB, Loro & more! Open living room, soaring ceilings & an abundance of light abound through this home. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances & lots of counter work space. The loft ideal for an office or additional den & the master suite features a full spa bath, cozy fireplace & private balcony. The only co-joined wall to the adjacent condo is via the third bay garage. Ready for immediate occupancy.