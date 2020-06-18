2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber parking recently renovated coffee bar bike storage

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage google fiber

The 78704 is the place to be in Austin, TX and this prime location puts you in the center of all the best hotspots! Great restaurants, food trucks, coffee shops, public transportation and entertainment are right at your doorstep, offering a truly authentic Austin lifestyle. The cozy, tight-knit community will make you feel right at home. Features and amenities include: Business enter BBQ/picnic areas Bike racks Relaxing courtyards Dedicated Car2Go parking Google Fiber Laundry Facilities Recycling Bring your pets along with you, there are no age, size or breed restrictions here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.