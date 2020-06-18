All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 AM

2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET

2207 South 5th Street · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2207 South 5th Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
bike storage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
google fiber
The 78704 is the place to be in Austin, TX and this prime location puts you in the center of all the best hotspots! Great restaurants, food trucks, coffee shops, public transportation and entertainment are right at your doorstep, offering a truly authentic Austin lifestyle. The cozy, tight-knit community will make you feel right at home. Features and amenities include: Business enter BBQ/picnic areas Bike racks Relaxing courtyards Dedicated Car2Go parking Google Fiber Laundry Facilities Recycling Bring your pets along with you, there are no age, size or breed restrictions here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have any available units?
2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have?
Some of 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Whitley
301 Brazos St
Austin, TX 78701
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Commons at Goodnight Ranch
2022 Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78747
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity