Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2202 East Side Dr
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

2202 East Side Dr

2202 East Side Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2202 East Side Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Home Available in the Highly Desirable 78704 Zip Code! - Price Improvement ! Walking distance to SoCo hot spots and 2 miles from Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake. The house is blocks from South Congress and directly across from Little Stacy Park and pool. Granite counter tops throughout the kitchen and all baths, Built-in wine fridge, Recent exterior paint, Updated Bathrooms including a full bath addition to existing floor plan, 2 A/C units-new A/C unit replaced for upstairs. Screened in sun room overlooking entertaining backyard with washer pit. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4824463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 East Side Dr have any available units?
2202 East Side Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 East Side Dr have?
Some of 2202 East Side Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 East Side Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2202 East Side Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 East Side Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 East Side Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2202 East Side Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2202 East Side Dr offers parking.
Does 2202 East Side Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 East Side Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 East Side Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2202 East Side Dr has a pool.
Does 2202 East Side Dr have accessible units?
No, 2202 East Side Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 East Side Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 East Side Dr has units with dishwashers.
