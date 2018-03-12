2202 East Side Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous Home Available in the Highly Desirable 78704 Zip Code! - Price Improvement ! Walking distance to SoCo hot spots and 2 miles from Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake. The house is blocks from South Congress and directly across from Little Stacy Park and pool. Granite counter tops throughout the kitchen and all baths, Built-in wine fridge, Recent exterior paint, Updated Bathrooms including a full bath addition to existing floor plan, 2 A/C units-new A/C unit replaced for upstairs. Screened in sun room overlooking entertaining backyard with washer pit. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



