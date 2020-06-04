Amenities

212 Fletcher Street Available 09/01/19 Vintage Brick home in Bouldin Creek! - Awesome 1940s bungalow in prime south central Austin location between South Congress and South 1st, just off Oltorf! South Lamar, South 1st, Oltorf, Lady Bird Lake, Zilker Park, Boudin Creek, South Congress and Downtown all walking/biking distance!

Property has:

Built in bookcases

Original wood flooring throughout, no carpet!

W/D included!

Faux Fireplace!

Single car garage!

Gas Cooking

Fenced yard

Spacious kitchen!

Lawn Care Included!

Call 512.326.2722 for further information!



