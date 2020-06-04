All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

Location

212 Fletcher Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
212 Fletcher Street Available 09/01/19 Vintage Brick home in Bouldin Creek! - Awesome 1940s bungalow in prime south central Austin location between South Congress and South 1st, just off Oltorf! South Lamar, South 1st, Oltorf, Lady Bird Lake, Zilker Park, Boudin Creek, South Congress and Downtown all walking/biking distance!
Property has:
Built in bookcases
Original wood flooring throughout, no carpet!
W/D included!
Faux Fireplace!
Single car garage!
Gas Cooking
Fenced yard
Spacious kitchen!
Lawn Care Included!
Call 512.326.2722 for further information!

(RLNE1844820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

