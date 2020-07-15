2110 Campfield Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities game room bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We have a beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED (optional), extremely well taken care of home for rent in south Austin with all the bells and whistles! The home has a formal living and formal dining with high ceilings, a game room/office upstairs, a TV room open to the kitchen, a covered back patio fully furnished with a gas Weber grill etc. This home is excellent for a family relocating to Austin, a corporate rental, or an out-of-towner that would like a long-term place to stay without any hassles. All you need is your suitcase! It is pet friendly, and extremely private as it opens up to a watershed in the backyard and has nice foliage. All non-personal items seen in pictures are included. The kitchen is fully loaded for cooking or hosting guests. The garage has basic tools and yard equipment, although yard work will be included with rent. Please reach out with ANY questions and I would be more than happy to assist. We can adjust length of lease if needed, but ask for a minimum of 1 month.