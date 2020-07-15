All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2110 Campfield Parkway

2110 Campfield Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Campfield Parkway, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

We have a beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED (optional), extremely well taken care of home for rent in south Austin with all the bells and whistles! The home has a formal living and formal dining with high ceilings, a game room/office upstairs, a TV room open to the kitchen, a covered back patio fully furnished with a gas Weber grill etc. This home is excellent for a family relocating to Austin, a corporate rental, or an out-of-towner that would like a long-term place to stay without any hassles. All you need is your suitcase! It is pet friendly, and extremely private as it opens up to a watershed in the backyard and has nice foliage. All non-personal items seen in pictures are included. The kitchen is fully loaded for cooking or hosting guests. The garage has basic tools and yard equipment, although yard work will be included with rent. Please reach out with ANY questions and I would be more than happy to assist. We can adjust length of lease if needed, but ask for a minimum of 1 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Campfield Parkway have any available units?
2110 Campfield Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Campfield Parkway have?
Some of 2110 Campfield Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Campfield Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Campfield Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Campfield Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Campfield Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Campfield Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Campfield Parkway offers parking.
Does 2110 Campfield Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Campfield Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Campfield Parkway have a pool?
No, 2110 Campfield Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Campfield Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2110 Campfield Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Campfield Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Campfield Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
