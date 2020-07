Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access internet cafe pool table

Apartments for rent in Austin, TX. Come to a luxury apartment home you can't help but love at Nolina Flats Apartments. Our pet-friendly homes have everything you're looking for and more. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX. Each apartment home features walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and a washer and dryer hookups. Enjoy wonderful community amenities such as 24-hour emergency maintenance, a resort-style pool, spa, fitness center, one and two-car private garages, and much more. Nolina Flats has a prime location that allows you to experience all that Northwest Austin has to offer. Call and schedule a tour with us today!