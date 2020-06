Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly bbq/grill refrigerator

Bustling E Austin Location Close to Downtown And Campus! - Bustling east Austin location with this single-story home close to downtown and campus! Rare 3 bed 2 FULL bath layout great for roommates! Why rent an apartment when you can have the whole house! Includes stackable washer/dryer and refrigerator. Private fenced yard great for pets, grilling and entertaining.



(RLNE4322025)