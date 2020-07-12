/
/
/
upper boggy creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
611 Apartments for rent in Upper Boggy Creek, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$849
378 sqft
Classic apartments near Cherrywood dining and shops. Convenient to Campbell Elementary and Alamo Park. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Car charging, coffee bar, courtyard and more.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$849
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Classic apartment community welcomes dogs and cats. Less than one mile to UT campus. Updated kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St, Austin, TX
Studio
$999
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
691 sqft
Close to the University of Texas at Austin. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and laminate floors. Community amenities include a courtyard and laundry. Resident portal for online rent payments and maintenance requests.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
24 Units Available
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
904 sqft
Upgraded units with vinyl plank flooring, a frost-free refrigerator and built-in bookshelves. Within walking distance of Mueller Park. Amenities include barbecue pits and a laundry facility.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
2507 Givens Avenue
2507 Givens Avenue, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1580 sqft
Fantastic home minutes from downtown and UT. Spacious private yard with garden area and shed available on property. Home features 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, with an additional bonus room or possible fourth bedroom.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Manor
2401 Manor Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
East University Place 232A - Gazebo, BBQ grills, fitness center and sparkling 9ft pool.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Boggy Creek
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
53 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
$
28 Units Available
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,726
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
86 Units Available
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1040 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1840 sqft
The Oaks Apartments are located at 2901 and 2904 Swisher St. Austin, TX 78705.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
29 Units Available
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,264
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1162 sqft
Fabulous views near Eastwoods Park. Larger patios and balconies. Pet-friendly apartments. Washer/dryer hookup, updated ovens and refrigerator, and on-site laundry provided. Lots of parking. Open layouts with modern looks.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
4505 Duval St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
954 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pools and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Close to University of Texas, Hyde Park shops, restaurants and public transit.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
$
36 Units Available
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,468
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1126 sqft
Close to Mueller Lake Park, Northwest Greenway, I-35, Dell Children's Medical Center, Thinkery, HEB, and Mueller Market District. Nearby Schools: Maplewood Elementary, Kealing Middle School, and McCallum High. Pet-friendly apartments, bike storage, extra deep stainless sinks, ground floor retail.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
3 Units Available
Spanish Trails
4520 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
491 sqft
This incredible location offers gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and stained concrete flooring throughout. Spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly. Art deco look throughout. On the UT shuttle line.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
30 Units Available
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
965 sqft
Charming homes with open concept kitchens, large closets, and central air conditioning. Homes located on beautifully landscaped courtyards. Swim in the pool on hot days. On-site laundry available. Located right in Historic Hyde Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
District 53
600 E 53rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
725 sqft
District 53 Apartments is located in Austin’s unique North Loop Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
650 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community enjoy 24-hour laundry and on-site parking. Apartments are recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. ColdTowne Theater and the Best Buy shopping center are nearby.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2814 Oak Springs Dr Unit A
2814 Oak Springs Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1318 sqft
Make this totally remodelled, beautiful, historic house your new home! - Gleaming hardwood floors have been restored to their natural beauty and are enhanced by an open floor plan and cathedral ceilings in the spacious living area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2113 Pennsylvania Ave B
2113 Pennsylvania Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
Charming in East Austin. The home has a private alley entry with drive up access to a 1car garage, with an opener. Mid century modern finishes, wood laminate floor, upgraded fixtures, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and gorgeous tile.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3903 Becker Avenue
3903 Becker Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1050 sqft
3903 Becker Avenue Available 07/17/20 Hyde Park 2 bed/1 bath w/ Updates! Wood floors, fenced yard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1812 Harvey St
1812 Harvey Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 3/1 House near MLK Transit Station - Prime Central East Austin neighborhood - Lease for immediate move-in! Walking distance to the MLK Transit Station, our charming home is located in a prime Central East Austin neighborhood.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4536 Berkman Dr
4536 Berkman Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2156 sqft
Beautiful, modern town home with three full bedrooms, plus a study. Custom draperies and window treatments throughout. Private courtyard in the back, with a full bed and bath down.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXHornsby Bend, TXBarton Creek, TX