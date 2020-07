Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking hot tub

Available now. Absolutely beautiful Hyde Park area home. Remodeled and modern but with the original charm! Very Unique property with a wonderful front porch, a rare basement and protected parking within the gate. Original hard wood floors, tons of windows, a fire pit, large yard and hot tub. This home is very cool!