205 Lavaca St

Amenities
About Me
You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it.
=================== An armed brigade of dark limousines parks outside of your apartment. A curious crowd gathers to find out what the hell is going on. The gullwing door of one of the electric powered cars opens, and steps outside Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Together, they project a hologram with your name on it, inviting you to step outside. They hand you a $50 million check for Series A funding so you can now begin your next trillion dollar industry disrupting startup idea.
The problem is, that you don't actually have a startup, nor a trillion dollar idea. It's all just some big understanding. Everybody sighs and goes home. But hey, it's crazier things have happened while living here.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available
Large floor plans
Magnificent city and 2ND Street District views
Spacious patios and balconies
Black-on-black appliances
Maple and mahogany stained cabinets
Ceramic tile back splashes in kitchens
Kitchens Islands
Washer and dryer in each apartment home
Dual bathroom vanities
Oversized garden tubs
10-foot ceilings
Scored concrete floors throughout lofts
Sunrooms
Wrap around balconies and terraces
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
ENERGY STAR® Certified community
Located one block from the Warehouse District
Located one block from Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail
Breathtaking center courtyard with resort-style pool
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center
Cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee and reservable conference room
Four controlled-access conveniently located elevators
Bike storage lockers
Parking and reserved spots available for additional monthly fee
24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room
Three gas grills
Valet dry-cleaning service
Steps to city transit
Trash and recycling center