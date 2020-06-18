205 Lavaca St

All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:36 AM

205 Lavaca Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 Lavaca Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
valet service
About Me

  You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it.

=================== An armed brigade of dark limousines parks outside of your apartment. A curious crowd gathers to find out what the hell is going on. The gullwing door of one of the electric powered cars opens, and steps outside Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Together, they project a hologram with your name on it, inviting you to step outside. They hand you a $50 million check for Series A funding so you can now begin your next trillion dollar industry disrupting startup idea. 

  The problem is, that you don't actually have a startup, nor a trillion dollar idea. It's all just some big understanding. Everybody sighs and goes home. But hey, it's crazier things have happened while living here.  

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available

Large floor plans

Magnificent city and 2ND Street District views

Spacious patios and balconies

Black-on-black appliances

Maple and mahogany stained cabinets

Ceramic tile back splashes in kitchens

Kitchens Islands

Washer and dryer in each apartment home

Dual bathroom vanities

Oversized garden tubs

10-foot ceilings

Scored concrete floors throughout lofts

Sunrooms

Wrap around balconies and terraces

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  ENERGY STAR® Certified community

Located one block from the Warehouse District

Located one block from Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail

Breathtaking center courtyard with resort-style pool

24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center

Cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee and reservable conference room

Four controlled-access conveniently located elevators

Bike storage lockers

Parking and reserved spots available for additional monthly fee

24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room

Three gas grills

Valet dry-cleaning service

Steps to city transit

Trash and recycling center

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Lavaca St have any available units?
205 Lavaca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Lavaca St have?
Some of 205 Lavaca St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Lavaca St currently offering any rent specials?
205 Lavaca St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Lavaca St pet-friendly?
No, 205 Lavaca St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 205 Lavaca St offer parking?
Yes, 205 Lavaca St does offer parking.
Does 205 Lavaca St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Lavaca St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Lavaca St have a pool?
Yes, 205 Lavaca St has a pool.
Does 205 Lavaca St have accessible units?
Yes, 205 Lavaca St has accessible units.
Does 205 Lavaca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Lavaca St does not have units with dishwashers.
