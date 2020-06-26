All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
202 1/2 E 34th St
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:35 PM

202 1/2 E 34th St

202 1/2 E 34th St · No Longer Available
Location

202 1/2 E 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You won't want to miss this charming garage apartment in great North Campus neighborhood! Large Bedroom! Vintage hardwood floors in main living areas. Windows throughout give lots of natural light! Huge mature Oak trees and windows on all sides give this home a tree house feel! Location, location, location - close to everything including UT campus, Central Market, shops, cafes and more. Alley parking spot. Large storage area under apartment on ground floor.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Garage apartment
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Alley
NEIGHBORHOOD: Central Austin/North Campus
YEAR BUILT: 1922

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Location, location, location - close to everything including UT campus!
- Vintage hardwood floors in main living areas
- Windows everywhere give lots of natural light
- Huge mature oak trees give shade to yard and home
- Private secluded feel behind main home
- Alley parking spot
- Large storage area under apartment on ground floor
- Garden area

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Hardwood Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 1/2 E 34th St have any available units?
202 1/2 E 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 202 1/2 E 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
202 1/2 E 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 1/2 E 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 1/2 E 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 202 1/2 E 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 202 1/2 E 34th St offers parking.
Does 202 1/2 E 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 1/2 E 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 1/2 E 34th St have a pool?
No, 202 1/2 E 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 202 1/2 E 34th St have accessible units?
No, 202 1/2 E 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 1/2 E 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 1/2 E 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 1/2 E 34th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 1/2 E 34th St does not have units with air conditioning.
