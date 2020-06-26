202 1/2 E 34th St

Amenities

You won't want to miss this charming garage apartment in great North Campus neighborhood! Large Bedroom! Vintage hardwood floors in main living areas. Windows throughout give lots of natural light! Huge mature Oak trees and windows on all sides give this home a tree house feel! Location, location, location - close to everything including UT campus, Central Market, shops, cafes and more. Alley parking spot. Large storage area under apartment on ground floor.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Garage apartment

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Alley

NEIGHBORHOOD: Central Austin/North Campus

YEAR BUILT: 1922



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Location, location, location - close to everything including UT campus!

- Vintage hardwood floors in main living areas

- Windows everywhere give lots of natural light

- Huge mature oak trees give shade to yard and home

- Private secluded feel behind main home

- Alley parking spot

- Large storage area under apartment on ground floor

- Garden area



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



