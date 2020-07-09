All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:57 AM

1913 Barton Springs Road

1913 Barton Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Within one of Austins most coveted locations lies a beautiful resort-style apartment building complete with all the amenities to accommodate your active Austin lifestyle. Lounge fireside by the stunning infinity-edge pool, host a soire at the rooftop lounge, or conquer your fitness goals at the state-of-the-art gym. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

Your stylishly modern one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment covers 763 sf featuring a 10-foot ceiling and designer details including handsome hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, and stone countertops. The unit comes fully furnished to include bespoke furniture, a jetted tub, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Barton Springs Road have any available units?
1913 Barton Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Barton Springs Road have?
Some of 1913 Barton Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Barton Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Barton Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Barton Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Barton Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1913 Barton Springs Road offer parking?
No, 1913 Barton Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 1913 Barton Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 Barton Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Barton Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 1913 Barton Springs Road has a pool.
Does 1913 Barton Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1913 Barton Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Barton Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Barton Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.

