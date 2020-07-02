Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool google fiber online portal package receiving parking bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Welcome to Grace Woods, with easy access to everything that Austin has to offer! Our newly renovated homes, landscapes, and amenities bring you the modern and hip living experience you come to expect in this lively city. Our apartment homes offer inviting interiors with designer finishes and high-tech amenities such as Google Fiber for fast connection speeds. Conveniently located between the Interstate 35 and Parker Lane, residents enjoy the convenience of city life without sacrificing a tranquil and natural landscape and only minutes away from Downtown Austin. Easy access to parks, walking and jogging trails, and other areas that Keep Austin Weird, and just three short minutes to the Austin Business District. Grace Woods offers you the trendy lifestyle of downtown living with today's best value!