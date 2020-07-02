All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Grace Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Grace Woods
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Grace Woods

3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road · (512) 580-9276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1033 · Avail. Aug 10

$901

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 489 sqft

Unit 1085 · Avail. Aug 22

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Unit 1031 · Avail. Aug 12

$917

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 489 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2009 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1076 · Avail. now

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 2023 · Avail. now

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grace Woods.

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
google fiber
online portal
package receiving
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Welcome to Grace Woods, with easy access to everything that Austin has to offer! Our newly renovated homes, landscapes, and amenities bring you the modern and hip living experience you come to expect in this lively city. Our apartment homes offer inviting interiors with designer finishes and high-tech amenities such as Google Fiber for fast connection speeds. Conveniently located between the Interstate 35 and Parker Lane, residents enjoy the convenience of city life without sacrificing a tranquil and natural landscape and only minutes away from Downtown Austin. Easy access to parks, walking and jogging trails, and other areas that Keep Austin Weird, and just three short minutes to the Austin Business District. Grace Woods offers you the trendy lifestyle of downtown living with today's best value!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 a person
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$175
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Pets are allowed with breed restrictions. 1 Pet: $200 nonrefundable pet fee + $87.50 deposit 2 Pets: $400 nonrefundable pet fee + $87.50 deposit
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot parking available for our residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grace Woods have any available units?
Grace Woods has 49 units available starting at $901 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Grace Woods have?
Some of Grace Woods's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grace Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Grace Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grace Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Grace Woods is pet friendly.
Does Grace Woods offer parking?
Yes, Grace Woods offers parking.
Does Grace Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grace Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grace Woods have a pool?
Yes, Grace Woods has a pool.
Does Grace Woods have accessible units?
No, Grace Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Grace Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, Grace Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Grace Woods?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity