14236 The Lakes Blvd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:56 AM

14236 The Lakes Blvd

14236 The Lakes Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
Location

14236 The Lakes Boulevard, Austin, TX 78660

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a  calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth." 

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff. 

 Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda. 

 ___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Contemporary Lighting Package

Bianco Blanco Granite Kitchens & Baths w/under mount sinks

Luxart chrome pull down kitchen faucets w/vegetable sprayers

Stainless Steel or Black Appliance Packages

Island Kitchens

Mosaic tile backsplashes

Diamond White Quartz Kitchen and Bath countertops

Espresso shaker cabinetry

Vinyl Plank Flooring

Spa-Sized Soaking Tubs with tiled shower surrounds

9 ft. Ceilings

Walk-In Closets

Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections

Prewired for AT&T UVerse

Large Fenced in Yards

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Health and Fitness Center with cold towel service

Oversized Resort style swimming pool

Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Outdoor Pavilion with Aqua Lounge, Fireplace, and TV

Pet Spa

Dog Park

Outdoor Kitchen with built in stainless steel BBQ grills

Lakeside Hike and Bike Trail

Cyber Café

Clubhouse with coffee bar and resident media lounge

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14236 The Lakes Blvd have any available units?
14236 The Lakes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14236 The Lakes Blvd have?
Some of 14236 The Lakes Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14236 The Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14236 The Lakes Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14236 The Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14236 The Lakes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14236 The Lakes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14236 The Lakes Blvd does offer parking.
Does 14236 The Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14236 The Lakes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14236 The Lakes Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 14236 The Lakes Blvd has a pool.
Does 14236 The Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 14236 The Lakes Blvd has accessible units.
Does 14236 The Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14236 The Lakes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
