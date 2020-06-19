14236 The Lakes Blvd

Amenities

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."



After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.



Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.



Apartment Amenities



Contemporary Lighting Package



Bianco Blanco Granite Kitchens & Baths w/under mount sinks



Luxart chrome pull down kitchen faucets w/vegetable sprayers



Stainless Steel or Black Appliance Packages



Island Kitchens



Mosaic tile backsplashes



Diamond White Quartz Kitchen and Bath countertops



Espresso shaker cabinetry



Vinyl Plank Flooring



Spa-Sized Soaking Tubs with tiled shower surrounds



9 ft. Ceilings



Walk-In Closets



Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections



Prewired for AT&T UVerse



Large Fenced in Yards



Community Amenities



Health and Fitness Center with cold towel service



Oversized Resort style swimming pool



Outdoor Pavilion with Aqua Lounge, Fireplace, and TV



Pet Spa



Dog Park



Outdoor Kitchen with built in stainless steel BBQ grills



Lakeside Hike and Bike Trail



Cyber Café



Clubhouse with coffee bar and resident media lounge



