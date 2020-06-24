All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1406 Tinnin Ford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1406 Tinnin Ford Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1406 Tinnin Ford Road

1406 Tinnin Ford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1406 Tinnin Ford Road, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Multi Level Brownstone in the South Shore district, a few hundred yards from the hike/bike trails on Lady Bird Lake, very near the Oracle Campus, just moments away from Rainey Street District, downtown, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Tinnin Ford Road have any available units?
1406 Tinnin Ford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Tinnin Ford Road have?
Some of 1406 Tinnin Ford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Tinnin Ford Road currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Tinnin Ford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Tinnin Ford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Tinnin Ford Road is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Tinnin Ford Road offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Tinnin Ford Road offers parking.
Does 1406 Tinnin Ford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Tinnin Ford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Tinnin Ford Road have a pool?
No, 1406 Tinnin Ford Road does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Tinnin Ford Road have accessible units?
No, 1406 Tinnin Ford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Tinnin Ford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Tinnin Ford Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin