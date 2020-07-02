All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1406 Cinnamon PATH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1406 Cinnamon PATH
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

1406 Cinnamon PATH

1406 Cinnamon Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1406 Cinnamon Path, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ask for video. LOCATION South Lamar! Airy, light-filled duplex in the heart of 78704 - like a treehouse. Fenced in yard with shade trees. Walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Outdoor porch off master. Fireplace and wall of windows in living and dining area. Hardwoods throughout - tile in upstairs bathroom. Central air and heat. W/D hookups in roomy garage. Nearby park, bus stop, SOCO restaurants, grocery stores, Zilker Park and Town Lake trail. 2 pets with fee/deposit/interview. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Cinnamon PATH have any available units?
1406 Cinnamon PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Cinnamon PATH have?
Some of 1406 Cinnamon PATH's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Cinnamon PATH currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Cinnamon PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Cinnamon PATH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Cinnamon PATH is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Cinnamon PATH offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Cinnamon PATH offers parking.
Does 1406 Cinnamon PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Cinnamon PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Cinnamon PATH have a pool?
No, 1406 Cinnamon PATH does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Cinnamon PATH have accessible units?
No, 1406 Cinnamon PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Cinnamon PATH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Cinnamon PATH has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tree
3715 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin