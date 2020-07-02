1406 Cinnamon PATH

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ask for video. LOCATION South Lamar! Airy, light-filled duplex in the heart of 78704 - like a treehouse. Fenced in yard with shade trees. Walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Outdoor porch off master. Fireplace and wall of windows in living and dining area. Hardwoods throughout - tile in upstairs bathroom. Central air and heat. W/D hookups in roomy garage. Nearby park, bus stop, SOCO restaurants, grocery stores, Zilker Park and Town Lake trail. 2 pets with fee/deposit/interview. No aggressive breeds.