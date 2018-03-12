All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1403 Glenwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1403 Glenwood Dr
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1403 Glenwood Dr

1403 Glenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1403 Glenwood Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Meadowbrook! - Great one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available near Cameron/290 intersection for quick access to I-35. This cozy, white brick home has a 2 car carport and driveway for additional vehicles. The interior has 2 living areas and a formal dining room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Covered back porch and nice private backyard with shade trees. Washer and dryer connections located in storage area off carport. Natural hardwood floors throughout the home with hard tile in bathrooms. Come see this home! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5402782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Glenwood Dr have any available units?
1403 Glenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Glenwood Dr have?
Some of 1403 Glenwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Glenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Glenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Glenwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Glenwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Glenwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Glenwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1403 Glenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Glenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Glenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1403 Glenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Glenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1403 Glenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Glenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Glenwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl
Austin, TX 78735
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin