1403 Glenwood Dr

Great one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Meadowbrook! - Great one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available near Cameron/290 intersection for quick access to I-35. This cozy, white brick home has a 2 car carport and driveway for additional vehicles. The interior has 2 living areas and a formal dining room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Covered back porch and nice private backyard with shade trees. Washer and dryer connections located in storage area off carport. Natural hardwood floors throughout the home with hard tile in bathrooms. Come see this home! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5402782)