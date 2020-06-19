1400 W Lynn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming one-bedroom duplex in the Clarksville area of Austin!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Duplex

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Driveway/ Street

NEIGHBORHOOD: Clarksville

YEAR BUILT: 1935



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Hardwood and Tile flooring!

- Great Location!

- Stainless steel / black appliances!

- Washer and Dryer connections!

- Lots of natural lighting!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **