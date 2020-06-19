All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:20 PM

1400 W Lynn St

1400 West Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1400 West Lynn Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming one-bedroom duplex in the Clarksville area of Austin!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Duplex
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Driveway/ Street
NEIGHBORHOOD: Clarksville
YEAR BUILT: 1935

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Hardwood and Tile flooring!
- Great Location!
- Stainless steel / black appliances!
- Washer and Dryer connections!
- Lots of natural lighting!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

