1400 W Lynn St

1400 West Lynn Street, Austin, TX 78703 Clarksville
This charming one-bedroom duplex in the Clarksville area of Austin!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Duplex BEDROOMS: 1 BATHROOMS: 1 PARKING: Driveway/ Street NEIGHBORHOOD: Clarksville YEAR BUILT: 1935
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Hardwood and Tile flooring! - Great Location! - Stainless steel / black appliances! - Washer and Dryer connections! - Lots of natural lighting!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required. - No smoking on the property - Application Fee is $50 per Adult - $15 monthly MRA (admin fee) - Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days - Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
