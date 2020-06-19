13524 Utah Flats DR

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome 1 story 3 sides brick house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a 2 car garage and 1701 square feet This home features plantation shutters throughout and a gas burning fireplace. The master bedroom features double vanities and separate tub and shower and a walk in closet. Kitchen features breakfast bar. Formal dining room. Recessed lighting to display artwork. Extensive cermaic tiles. Great neighborhood. Excellent location, near DOMAIN, close to downtown and Arboretum. Interior photos to come.