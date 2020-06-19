All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13524 Utah Flats DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13524 Utah Flats DR
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

13524 Utah Flats DR

13524 Utah Flats Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Scofield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13524 Utah Flats Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 1 story 3 sides brick house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a 2 car garage and 1701 square feet This home features plantation shutters throughout and a gas burning fireplace. The master bedroom features double vanities and separate tub and shower and a walk in closet. Kitchen features breakfast bar. Formal dining room. Recessed lighting to display artwork. Extensive cermaic tiles. Great neighborhood. Excellent location, near DOMAIN, close to downtown and Arboretum. Interior photos to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13524 Utah Flats DR have any available units?
13524 Utah Flats DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13524 Utah Flats DR have?
Some of 13524 Utah Flats DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13524 Utah Flats DR currently offering any rent specials?
13524 Utah Flats DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13524 Utah Flats DR pet-friendly?
No, 13524 Utah Flats DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13524 Utah Flats DR offer parking?
Yes, 13524 Utah Flats DR does offer parking.
Does 13524 Utah Flats DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13524 Utah Flats DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13524 Utah Flats DR have a pool?
No, 13524 Utah Flats DR does not have a pool.
Does 13524 Utah Flats DR have accessible units?
No, 13524 Utah Flats DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13524 Utah Flats DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13524 Utah Flats DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin