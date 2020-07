Amenities

Unit 207 Available 08/08/20 Luxury 1 Bedroom Downtown Condo



Luxurious and modern open concept condo with beautiful finishes throughout. Walking distance to all the downtown attractions. Reserved secure parking included. Large quartz counterops with plenty of cabinet storage and soft-close drawers. High-end Thermador gas range and stainless steel appliances. Nest thermostat allows you to control the AC from your phone. Sleek remote-operated fans with LED lights. Massive walk-in closet with washer and dryer. Large shower with bench. Spacious private patio and additional common areas overlooking the skyline and capitol building. Plenty of natural light from large windows and sliding glass door. The unit does not share any walls with other units so noise is minimal. Property is managed by local owner.

No Pets Allowed



