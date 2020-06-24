All apartments in Austin
1305 Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Oxford Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
1305 Oxford Avenue Available 06/19/19 3/2 Home in the Heart of Zilker! - Wonderful opportunity to live in the heart of 78704 in highly desirable Zilker neighborhood. Beautifully updated and charming 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home on oversized lot. Wood and tile floors throughout. The kitchen features stained butcher block island, Calcutta marble counters, glass front cabinets and gas range. Two large spare bedrooms share the second bath. Spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining! Must see! Interior photos soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Oxford Avenue have any available units?
1305 Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1305 Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Oxford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Oxford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1305 Oxford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1305 Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Oxford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Oxford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Oxford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
