12431 Metric Boulevard

Apartment Amenities



2 Faux Wood Blinds



Accepts Credit Cards



Accepts Electronic Payments



Air Conditioning with A Digital Thermostat



All baths with White, Subway Tile Surrounds



Assigned Covered Parking



Attached and Detached Garages Available



Bathroom Counters with Dual Sinks



Beautiful One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes



Bike Storage Available



Complete Whirlpool Appliance Package



Custom Cabinetry with 36" High Counters in Bath Areas



Expansive 9 Ceilings Featuring Ceiling Fans with Lighting in All Bedrooms



Gas Cooktop and Oven



Open Kitchen with Wrap-Around Counters



Personal Balconies and Patios



Quartz Countertops



Simulated Wood Plank Flooring in the Entries, Kitchens, Dining Rooms and Living Area



Spacious Pantry



Spacious Walk-in Closets



Two Tone Paint Scheme



Wired for Technology



Community Amenities



Billiards Room



Full Size Washer and Dryer



Complete Fitness Center



Covered Parking Available



Easy Access to IH 35 and Loop 1



Executive Business Center



Green Friendly Community



Minutes from Neighborhood Grocery Store



Multimedia Center with Plasma TV for Entertaining



One Mile North of Austin Community College



Onsite Recycling Program



Poolside Cabana



Outdoor Fireplace with Gas Grills for Relaxation and Entertaining



Resort-Inspired Pool with Water Feature



Spacious Outdoor Patio with Wi-Fi Connectivity



We Love Pets!



