12431 Metric Boulevard
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

12431 Metric Boulevard

12431 Metric Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12431 Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  2 Faux Wood Blinds

Accepts Credit Cards

Accepts Electronic Payments

Air Conditioning with A Digital Thermostat

All baths with White, Subway Tile Surrounds

Assigned Covered Parking

Attached and Detached Garages Available

Bathroom Counters with Dual Sinks

Beautiful One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes

Bike Storage Available

Complete Whirlpool Appliance Package

Custom Cabinetry with 36" High Counters in Bath Areas

Expansive 9 Ceilings Featuring Ceiling Fans with Lighting in All Bedrooms

Gas Cooktop and Oven

Open Kitchen with Wrap-Around Counters

Personal Balconies and Patios

Quartz Countertops

Simulated Wood Plank Flooring in the Entries, Kitchens, Dining Rooms and Living Area

Spacious Pantry

Spacious Walk-in Closets

Two Tone Paint Scheme

Wired for Technology

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Billiards Room

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Complete Fitness Center

Covered Parking Available

Easy Access to IH 35 and Loop 1

Executive Business Center

Green Friendly Community

Minutes from Neighborhood Grocery Store

Multimedia Center with Plasma TV for Entertaining

One Mile North of Austin Community College

Onsite Recycling Program

Poolside Cabana

Outdoor Fireplace with Gas Grills for Relaxation and Entertaining

Resort-Inspired Pool with Water Feature

Spacious Outdoor Patio with Wi-Fi Connectivity

We Love Pets!

Pet Policy

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12431 Metric Boulevard have any available units?
12431 Metric Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12431 Metric Boulevard have?
Some of 12431 Metric Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12431 Metric Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12431 Metric Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12431 Metric Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12431 Metric Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 12431 Metric Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12431 Metric Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 12431 Metric Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12431 Metric Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12431 Metric Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 12431 Metric Boulevard has a pool.
Does 12431 Metric Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 12431 Metric Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 12431 Metric Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12431 Metric Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
