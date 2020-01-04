Amenities

12410 Wycliff Lane Available 06/01/19 The perfect home - The instant you walk in you know this home is special. Spacious living, open kitchen and dining, stainless appliances, a master you won't believe. Ceiling fans in all rooms, fireplace, carpet only in 3 bedrooms. Enclosed back patio perfect for an evening dinner, entertaining or just relaxing. Large trees, covered front porch and solar panels! In addition to solar panels, the home also has new windows and ceiling insulation which will save hundreds in your electric bills. The home also comes with a Washer/Dryer and 2 refrigerators.



