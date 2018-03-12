12331 Limerick Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Updated home in ultra convenient N Austin. Minutes from the Domain & Whole Foods Market. Home features 2 large Bedrooms, 2 well appointed baths, large screened porch & open deck - perfect for entertaining. Relax in the spacious living room by the fireplace. Ideal layout with bedrooms on opposite ends of the home. Perfect for roommates. Great Austin ISD schools. One car garage with storage and full laundry hookups. Must see!