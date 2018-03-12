All apartments in Austin
12331 Limerick Ave
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

12331 Limerick Ave

12331 Limerick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12331 Limerick Avenue, Austin, TX 78758

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd6e3ff0dc ----
Updated home in ultra convenient N Austin. Minutes from the Domain & Whole Foods Market. Home features 2 large Bedrooms, 2 well appointed baths, large screened porch & open deck - perfect for entertaining. Relax in the spacious living room by the fireplace. Ideal layout with bedrooms on opposite ends of the home. Perfect for roommates. Great Austin ISD schools. One car garage with storage and full laundry hookups. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12331 Limerick Ave have any available units?
12331 Limerick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12331 Limerick Ave have?
Some of 12331 Limerick Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12331 Limerick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12331 Limerick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12331 Limerick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12331 Limerick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12331 Limerick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12331 Limerick Ave offers parking.
Does 12331 Limerick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12331 Limerick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12331 Limerick Ave have a pool?
No, 12331 Limerick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12331 Limerick Ave have accessible units?
No, 12331 Limerick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12331 Limerick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12331 Limerick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
